State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,962 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 449.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 92,955 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rayonier by 116.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 42.3% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.36. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.07 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rayonier in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Rayonier

In other Rayonier news, Director Meridee Moore bought 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

