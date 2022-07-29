State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,966 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Alteryx by 798.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.93.

Alteryx Stock Performance

NYSE:AYX opened at $48.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.46 and its 200-day moving average is $58.10. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.45 and a 1-year high of $81.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.