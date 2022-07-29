State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,229 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 82,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after acquiring an additional 910,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $651.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACHC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.18.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.