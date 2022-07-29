State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,960 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NNN. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE NNN opened at $47.07 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

National Retail Properties Increases Dividend

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Stories

