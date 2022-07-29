State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 96,211 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CIO stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47.

City Office REIT Dividend Announcement

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a net margin of 271.64% and a return on equity of 83.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.