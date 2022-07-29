State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 51,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth about $461,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $57.29 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $72.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.82, a PEG ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.