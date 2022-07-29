Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,448 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

NYSE:C opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

