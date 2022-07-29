Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,609,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 251.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,260,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,078,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,789,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,154,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 554,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,130,000 after purchasing an additional 343,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $136.93 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.26.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLR shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

