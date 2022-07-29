Stephens Inc. AR Buys 19,704 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,704 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

HYLS opened at $41.57 on Friday. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.62.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.