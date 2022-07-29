Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,082,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,622,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

