Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 115.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Acas LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Acas LLC now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $312,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN opened at $29.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $32.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.