Stephens Inc. AR Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,073 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $26,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,795 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

