Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.78% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.
Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %
KJAN stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.
