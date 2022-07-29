Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 115.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,169 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 2.78% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,608,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.7 %

KJAN stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.