Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.65 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Sysco stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

