Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 458.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 87,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,493 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV opened at $73.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

