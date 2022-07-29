Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200-day moving average of $73.82. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

