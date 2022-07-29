Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equinix by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,171,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.59.

Equinix stock opened at $711.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $606.12 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $657.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.48. The firm has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

