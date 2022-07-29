Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.44 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM stock opened at $343.45 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $320.60 and a 200 day moving average of $354.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. Wolfe Research raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

