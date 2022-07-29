Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.44 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $394.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $343.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $284.99 and a one year high of $446.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

