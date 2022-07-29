Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,678,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.