Stephens Inc. AR Has $4.86 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $245.15 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

