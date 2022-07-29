Stephens Inc. AR Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,690,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLO stock opened at $109.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

