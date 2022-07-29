Stephens Inc. AR Increases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Biogen by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 124,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,918,000 after purchasing an additional 67,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of BIIB opened at $214.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.