Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.1% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 89.3% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

NYSE:ITW opened at $203.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.87. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

