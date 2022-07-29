Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 6,448 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 210,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,519,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on C shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

