Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 732 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.6% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 46,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 63.6% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $102.56 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

