Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 36,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 93.1% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4,112.9% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 322,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $243.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $231.46 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

