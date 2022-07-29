Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,437 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,062,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,934,000 after buying an additional 6,618,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,188,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,625,000 after buying an additional 638,786 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 745,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 534,241 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,947,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,731,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,970,000 after buying an additional 357,857 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $12.90 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.10.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

