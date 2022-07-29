Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,237 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Altria Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 211,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $44.00 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

