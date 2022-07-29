Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $90.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.