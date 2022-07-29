Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,233 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DD stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

