Stephens Inc. AR Sells 2,793 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,340 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after buying an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after buying an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after buying an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.