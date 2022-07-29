Stephens Inc. AR Sells 32,879 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,879 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,291,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,519,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,431 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,195,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,020,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,540,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.22.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Sysco Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SYY opened at $87.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.