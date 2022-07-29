Stephens Inc. AR Sells 8,806 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 450,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,302,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,616,000 after purchasing an additional 403,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.40 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

