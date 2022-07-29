Stephens Inc. AR Trims Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,134 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 17.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.4% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $74.60 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $76.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock worth $3,217,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

