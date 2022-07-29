Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.41.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Performance

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock opened at $2,130.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,091.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2,026.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,503.30 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

