Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $973,798.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,130.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,091.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,026.48.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

