Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Stephens Inc. AR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $52,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

GOOG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,005. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

