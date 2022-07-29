Stephens Inc. AR Trims Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.20.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $155.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total value of $1,727,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.