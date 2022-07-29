Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley cut their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.89.

SHOO stock opened at $32.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $31.06 and a 1-year high of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

