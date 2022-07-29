Steven Madden (SHOO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $52.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $58.00 to $49.00.

7/28/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00.

7/21/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $72.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $45.00 to $37.00.

6/9/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/8/2022 – Steven Madden had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $55.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Steven Madden Price Performance

SHOO opened at $32.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.55. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $51.56.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Steven Madden

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other Steven Madden news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

