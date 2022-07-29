Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 24,549 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) by 3,068.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,710 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,234 shares during the last quarter. 26.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.52.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.57 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 13.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.60%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

