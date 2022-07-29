Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Trading Up 1.4 %

Black Knight stock opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $387.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.