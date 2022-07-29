Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 198 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,962,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,481,000 after purchasing an additional 162,702 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,270,000 after purchasing an additional 108,346 shares during the period. SRB Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after purchasing an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 284,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,262,000 after purchasing an additional 59,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $159.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $152.14 and a 12-month high of $213.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.24 and its 200 day moving average is $172.63.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $69.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 9.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

