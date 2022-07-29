Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,256 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iStar were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in iStar by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 24,352 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iStar by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

STAR stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 9.22 and a quick ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

STAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on iStar from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded iStar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

