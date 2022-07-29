Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $21.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

