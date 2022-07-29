Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 585 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,468,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,362,000 after buying an additional 142,333 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,736,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,464,000 after buying an additional 63,050 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after purchasing an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after purchasing an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,451,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TREX opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $140.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day moving average is $70.36.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.67 million. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.94.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

