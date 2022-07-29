Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $59.57, but opened at $58.37. Stifel Financial shares last traded at $57.05, with a volume of 3,436 shares.

The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Stifel Financial from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 20,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

