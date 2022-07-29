Stifel Nicolaus Increases Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$31.25

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TPZEF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.93.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

OTCMKTS:TPZEF opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.31.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.