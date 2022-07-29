Stifel Nicolaus Trims DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Target Price to $11.00

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRH. Barclays dropped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.81.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.1 %

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.61. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,721,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,683,000 after purchasing an additional 768,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,538,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,369 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 83.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,465,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745,842 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 21.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,565,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,309 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.